Religious observance of Lent in Spain

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 12:03
Religion
Credit:pexels.com/Tetyana Kovyrina
Have you noticed things are a little quieter at the moment in Spain? Yes, it’s February but it’s not just winter which accounts for the change.
As a Catholic country, much of Spain still observes religious traditions. Lent is a solemn and spiritually significant period leading up to Easter. This 40-day period begins on Ash Wednesday and is marked by reflection, repentance and abstinence.
Although habits have changed in line with modern European practices, religious traditions in Spain remain culturally important.
Spanish cuisine during lent reflects a commitment to avoiding meat. Popular dishes at this time include bacalao (salted cod fish), spinach with chickpeas and stews made from vegetables and legumes. These meals are a blend of simplicity and rich flavours which satisfy the appetite, while still respecting the spirit of abstinence.
In addition to restrictions of diet and church attendance, many Spaniards observe Lent with personal acts of penance, prayer and self-discipline. Although churches hold special masses for this time, Lent in Spain is not merely a religious observance but part of a culture which emphasises a profound connection between faith, tradition and community.
Lent ends at sunset on Holy Saturday, when the Easter celebrations begin.
