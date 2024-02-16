Rock for a cause: Fundación Cudeca’s Charity Concert

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 19:49
Rock for a Cause
GET ready for a night of rock and compassion as the Fundación Cudeca presents a special charity concert on February 17 at 9 PM. It will take place at the Sala Trinchera concert hall and will host bands like Shalom Algeciras, Trifulca, and Fitetu, with 100 per cent of the proceeds dedicated to funding professional and free care for individuals facing advanced cancer and other terminal illnesses through Palliative Care.
This heartwarming event is not just a musical extravaganza but a chance to make a difference in the lives of those in their final moments. By purchasing a solidarity ticket for only €10 on entradium.com, you contribute directly to the noble cause of Fundación Cudeca, ensuring that individuals receive the care and companionship they deserve during challenging times.
Join the rock-solidarity movement on the February 17 and experience the power of music and humanity coming together for a meaningful purpose.
