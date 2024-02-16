San Roque celebrates International Women’s Day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 12:15

Photo: San Roque Town Hall

International Women’s Day, on Friday March 8, will be celebrated in San Roque with numerous activities, programmed by the Women’s Information Centre (CIM), which is part of the Department of Equality and Social Affairs.

Mayor, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, said this awareness-raising work must be focused with activities aimed at, “all ages and social strata: schoolchildren, young people, adults, the elderly, men and women”.

After presenting the agenda of events, the mayor added that San Roque “will continue to fight to achieve effective equality between women and men“. The main event of the day is a performance by singer-songwriter María Ruiz together with a string and wind band and the day will conclude with the illumination of the building in purple.

Self-defence workshops have also been scheduled for March 19 and 20 and, on April 26, a ‘Women’s Get-together’ will be held in the Pinar del Rey pine grove, to which members of the various women’s associations in the municipality are invited. There will be awareness-raising activities and a meeting where they can exchange ideas and experiences.

The full agenda is available at the Town hall website: sanroque.es