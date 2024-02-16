By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 17:24

Photo of Justin Fashanu: Flickr CC / Kiwicanary

In order to commemorate the ‘International Day against LGTBIQ+ phobia in Sport’ until March 1, Torremolinos Town Hall, through the Equality Department, and in collaboration with the association ‘Alternativa en Colores’, has organised an exhibition: ‘Seeds of Change: Historical Milestones in LGTBIQ+ Sport’, created by Sergio Padial, vice-president of the association.

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 1.30pm and takes a historical tour of different moments that have changed, for the better, the situation of LGTBIQ+ people in the world of sport. Moments that have meant visibility for people from this group, as well as moments that have facilitated access to different spaces, environments or sporting competitions for people from this group.

The exhibition opens with a tribute to Justin Fashanu, the first professional footballer to say openly that he was gay, which plunged him into a spiral of discrimination and rejection that led him to suicide.

The project consists of 18 panels with texts and photographs of these selected moments, such as the celebration of the first ‘Gay Games’ in 1982 in San Francisco, the participation of the first trans person in the Olympic Games or the creation of DiverSport Torremolinos, the first LGTBI Sports Club in Andalucia.