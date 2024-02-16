By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 13:16

Setback in Santa Pola: Boat trip ticket booth renovation hits snag. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante / Facebook.

Santa Pola residents will have to wait a bit longer for refurbished ticket booths for boat trips to Tabarca

This is down to the fact that construction works at the maritime station stopped in December.

The winning bidder for the project has faced financial challenges, delaying the completion of the works.

The Valencian Community is in talks with the company to speed up the project or find a solution to the contract issue.

The project, worth €570,000, aimed to replace the current colourful booths with a single building representing all shipping companies, similar to bus stations.

It also included plans for shaded areas and gardens to update the site.

Santa Pola Council is urging quick action to avoid delays that could affect the peak season.

Although some groundwork has begun, such as remodelling the car park and installing pipes, no major structures have been built.

The initial phase started in May and was supposed to take eight months.

However, construction was paused during the summer to avoid disrupting tourism.

Work resumed after September but stopped again three months later.

There are still about five months left on paper to finish this project, which has long been a priority for the area.