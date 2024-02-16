By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 16:48

Photo: Artful Creative Club

Are you looking for something fun and creative to do around Estepona?

Due to popular demand, the Artful Creative Club’s Sip and Paint Sessions are now coming to the heart of Estepona. Don’t miss this opportunity to unleash your creativity in the heart of our vibrant community.

Save the date for an unforgettable evening, it’s Friday, February 23 for a captivating Sip and Paint session inspired by the iconic works of Picasso. Immerse yourself in the creative process and let your artistic expression soar.

Book your slots online https://kakeart.com/pages/artful-creative-club. For any questions, reach out to Kasia on WhatsApp at +44 07922 274517