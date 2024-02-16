The top five tips when buying olive oil

By John Ensor •
Published: 16 Feb 2024
Choosing olive oil in a grocery store.
Credit: M-Production/Shutterstock.com
The price of good quality olive oil doesn’t show signs of dropping any time soon. With this in mind, experts reveal the top five tips to help the discerning shopper get the most from their money.
Olive oil, a cornerstone of Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine, has been cherished since the Greeks and Romans deemed it sacred. This liquid gold, revered for its culinary, medicinal, cosmetic, and religious uses, remains integral to Mediterranean identity and culture.
Olive oil’s role extends beyond culinary delight, it’s also good for one’s health. Research highlights its preventive benefits against cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, diabetes, and obesity.
Rich in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols, it bolsters heart health and fights oxidative stress. Vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds in olive oil further support bodily functions.
Not every olive oil on the market shares the same quality or standard. Various grades and labels can lead consumers astray, tempting them into purchasing olive oil of inferior quality or even counterfeit products.
Hence, it’s crucial to be equipped with the knowledge to discern and select the finest olive oil, both for the enjoyment of your taste buds and the benefit of your health. Here are five key pieces of advice to ensure you’re not misled when shopping for olive oil.
By adhering to these guidelines, you can navigate the complex olive oil market with confidence, ensuring you bring home a product that enhances your meals as well as your health.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
