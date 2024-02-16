Vuelta de Andalucía 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 20:15

The Route of the Sun. Image: Shutterstock/ Vitalii Biliak

THE highly anticipated cycling stage race Ruta del Sol-Vuelta a Andalucía (Route of the Sun-Tour of Andalucia) kicked off on February 14, tracing a thrilling route from Almuñécar in Axarquia to the final destination in La Línea de la Concepción, Cádiz finishing on February 18.

Ruta del Sol-Vuelta a Andalucía 2024: Unveiling the Thrilling Cycling Stages

With five challenging stages spread across the Andalucian region, this year’s cycling spectacle promises to be one of the most open competitions in recent memory.

Eurosport Broadcasts: Global Access to Andalucía’s Premier Cycling Spectacle

Eurosport will be broadcasting the entire event on its channels, allowing fans worldwide to witness this competitive cycling race. The journey covers 162.3 kilometres from the coastal town of Almuñécar to the heart of the Alpujarras in Cádiar. The first stage is a classic route with hilly terrain, which presents a constant challenge.

Challenging Routes and Scenic Landscapes: Highlights of the 2024 Race

As cyclists tackle the demanding course, they’ll navigate the third-category climbs of Ítrabo and Lanjarón before confronting the challenging Puerto de Trevélez, positioned just over 50 kilometres from the finish line in the picturesque town of Cádiar. The race will weave through the stunning white villages of the Alpujarras, adding a scenic touch to the famous Ruta del Sol.

