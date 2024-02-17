17 per cent of Spaniards hide ‘financial secrets’ from their partners

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 13:19

Couple discussing budgeting. Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com

Honesty is crucial for the well-being of any relationship, however, a survey has revealed a surprising culture of ‘financial infidelity’ among couples in Spain.

A recent investigation by the financial well-being application Plazo unveils that 17 per cent of Spaniards harbour a ‘financial secret’ from their partner, igniting frequent arguments over money matters in nearly 40 per cent of relationships.

This study, conducted to understand financial management and the significance of money in domestic settings, brings to light the challenges faced by couples in Spain in achieving complete financial transparency.

Managing household finances together

Despite the hurdles in maintaining open financial communication, the joint account remains the preferred method for handling household expenses, but only by a slim margin.

Thirty-six per cent of individuals favour a joint or shared account, while 33 per cent maintain their own accounts but contribute a portion of their income to shared expenses.

Moreover, 31 per cent uphold their financial autonomy by managing expenses through their separate accounts.

The independence in emergency savings

When it comes to setting aside funds for emergencies, independence takes precedence again, with almost 60 per cent of partners opting to save individually for an emergency fund.

The rest, about 40 per cent, choose to pool their resources for this purpose in a joint account.

Interestingly, 72 per cent of couples share a unified vision for their financial future, yet 30 per cent have not determined their long-term financial objectives. This indicates a significant portion of couples are still navigating their financial planning.

On a positive note, 86 per cent of those surveyed by Plazo assert that discussing money is no longer a taboo within their relationship, allowing for open conversations about finances.

This is further supported by 75 per cent of respondents who confidently understand their partner’s monthly financial commitments.

Equality and flexibility

The approach to managing significant expenses like rent or mortgage payments is equally diverse. Forty-six per cent of couples split these costs evenly, while 27 per cent adjust payments based on their income levels.

This flexibility extends to managing expenses for children, with 76 per cent of parents sharing costs equally and 19 per cent dividing expenses according to income, showcasing a variety of strategies to tackle financial responsibilities in relationships.

In sum, the study by Plazo sheds light on the complexities of financial management within Spanish households, revealing a mix of traditional and individualistic approaches to handling money.