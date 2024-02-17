A Taste of Malaga in supermarkets

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 13:01
Local products in supermarkets
Photo: Malaga Provincial Council
A total of eleven Carrefour hypermarkets and Costasol hypermarkets in the province of Malaga will be promoting, with the help of the Malaga Provincial Council, the products that are part of ‘Sabor a Málaga’ (Taste of Málaga), in a new promotion that will be available until February 29 with more than 500 products for sale.
Each of the Carrefour and Costasol centres, located in Rincón de la Victoria, Rosaleda, Alameda, Los Patios, Coín, Torremolinos, Mijas, Fuengirola, Cala de Mijas, Estepona and Antequera, will expand their area dedicated to Sabor a Málaga in the form of a product fair in order to boost sales. With an average of 40,000 customers a day in all the centres, it is estimated that around 500,000 people will pass through the ‘Taste of Málaga’ product displays.
“We work with 200 local companies from which we make purchases worth €150 million and we are proud to do our bit to boost the economy of the Costa del Sol,” said Aurelio Martín, president of Costasol hypermarkets.
Gaspar Noguera, regional director of Carrefour in Andalucia said that, “we must meet the needs of a new customer, who is more interested than ever in local produce and wants to buy quality products”.
Carrefour and Costasol will continue to hold promotional events linked to the Sabor a Málaga brand, in leaflets, events and fairs. The campaign is complemented by an online brochure with special promotions that can be found on the MiCarrefour app.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
