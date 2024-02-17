By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 16:48

Alicante-Elche Airport soars: Record 20.5% surge in passengers. Image: Stu49 / Shutterstock.com.

In January 2024, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport set new records with a total of 958,088 passengers and 6,468 flights.

This marks a 20.5 per cent increase in passengers and an 18.8 per cent increase in flights compared to January 2023.

The growth is largely driven by international travellers, accounting for 805,602 passengers, up 22.1 per cent from the previous year.

The recovery of the British market in the airport area and its great connectivity with 20 airports in the United Kingdom, as well as the good performance of other international destinations during the winter months, have made it possible to reach this volume of travellers.

Among international travellers, the UK led with 287,555 passengers, followed by the Netherlands (77,631), Belgium (63,598), Poland (61,901), and Germany (56,392).

Even domestic travel showed significant growth, with 151,379 passengers, up 12.9 per cent from the previous year.

These figures reflect the overall growth in commercial traffic and highlight the airport’s strong performance in January 2024.