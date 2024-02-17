Balcony of Love

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 13:10
New viewpoint
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
On February 14 Manilva Council inaugurated a new space dedicated to lovers and love in general: “El Balcón Del Amor”.
Conceived by the Councillor for Culture, Fina Gómez, and executed by the Department of Infrastructure and Works, directed by Agustín Vargas, this site is located at the viewpoint at the entrance to the centre of Manilva where a metal structure in the shape of a heart has been installed, as well as two benches, all in red, so that residents and visitors can enjoy it.
In this beautiful structure, which is also illuminated, they will be able to place their padlocks as a symbol of love. In addition, a competition will be held for residents to take photographs of themselves in the enclave, to enter into a draw for a gift among those who send their images to the council’s email address.
Participants should send their photographs to the following email address: cultura@ayto-manilva.com
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
