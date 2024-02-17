Balcony of Love

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 13:10

New viewpoint Photo: Manilva Town Hall

On February 14 Manilva Council inaugurated a new space dedicated to lovers and love in general: “El Balcón Del Amor”.

Conceived by the Councillor for Culture, Fina Gómez, and executed by the Department of Infrastructure and Works, directed by Agustín Vargas, this site is located at the viewpoint at the entrance to the centre of Manilva where a metal structure in the shape of a heart has been installed, as well as two benches, all in red, so that residents and visitors can enjoy it.

In this beautiful structure, which is also illuminated, they will be able to place their padlocks as a symbol of love. In addition, a competition will be held for residents to take photographs of themselves in the enclave, to enter into a draw for a gift among those who send their images to the council’s email address.

Participants should send their photographs to the following email address: cultura@ayto-manilva.com