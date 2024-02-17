Coastal regulation reversal sparks concern in Lorca

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 19:00
Lorca's Puntas de Calnegre Faces Uncertainty
Image: Shutterstock/ nito
WORRIES arise in Lorca as the Coastal Regulation cancellation leads to a review of boundaries, affecting Puntas de Calnegre. Mayor Fulgencio Gil is concerned about setbacks for residents and vows increased efforts for a positive solution, supporting homeowners and preventing demolitions. He empathises with residents facing prolonged uncertainty and reaffirms the town’s commitment to protecting Puntas de Calnegre.
The Supreme Court’s decision cancels the Coastal Law Regulation changes, reverting to the 2014 regulation due to the PSOE government’s lack of public consultation. This might lead to a review of all public domain files. Mayor Gil insists on the validity of Puntas de Calnegre’s demarcation before the regulation. Despite legal complexities, local authorities persist in finding a resolution for the settlement.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.