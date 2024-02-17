Trending:

Coastal regulation reversal sparks concern in Lorca

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 19:00

Lorca's Puntas de Calnegre Faces Uncertainty Image: Shutterstock/ nito

WORRIES arise in Lorca as the Coastal Regulation cancellation leads to a review of boundaries, affecting Puntas de Calnegre. Mayor Fulgencio Gil is concerned about setbacks for residents and vows increased efforts for a positive solution, supporting homeowners and preventing demolitions. He empathises with residents facing prolonged uncertainty and reaffirms the town’s commitment to protecting Puntas de Calnegre.

Potential Impact on Puntas de Calnegre: Setbacks and Uncertainty

The Supreme Court’s decision cancels the Coastal Law Regulation changes, reverting to the 2014 regulation due to the PSOE government’s lack of public consultation. This might lead to a review of all public domain files. Mayor Gil insists on the validity of Puntas de Calnegre’s demarcation before the regulation. Despite legal complexities, local authorities persist in finding a resolution for the settlement.

