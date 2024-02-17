David Pastor jazz trio in Xativa

By Anna Akopyan •
David Pastor jazz trio
On March 1, this year, the CCX Cultural Centre of Xativa will present David Pastor´s innovative jazz trio.
With Miquel Asensio on the drums, Pau Ortola on the Hammond organ, and David Pastor on the trumpet, the trio experiments with European jazz trends and traditions.
Organised by the Cultural Centre of the town, the concert will be held in Carrer del Palasiet 15.
The established trumpeter, David Pastor has maintained an international career and is considered to be one of the best jazz musicians of the modern Spanish music scene.
He has been engaging in the jazz scene for over 30 years and has performed alongside renowned artists including Michael Buble. David Pastor has held music master classes in Xativa in the past and is now back in town for the show.
“In music is my story, my pure reflection, all my truth.”
With transforming harmonies, groovy rhythm and neo-soul accents, the night will fill the town with a versatile and mesmerising atmosphere.
