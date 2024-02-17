Dublin Airport: Airlines issue ultimatum

By John Ensor • Updated: 17 Feb 2024 • 11:24

Dublin Airport. Credit: Peter Krocka/Shutterstock.com

In a recent clash over Dublin Airport’s future, global airlines have issued stark warnings that they will take their business elsewhere.

This dispute unfolded as the powerful US-based Airlines for America (A4A) and other major carriers demanded an urgent increase in Dublin Airport’s passenger capacity.

Their ultimatum: approve expansion plans or face a business exodus from Ireland, potentially taking major multinationals with them.

The contentious issue came to a head as planners at Fingal County Council received submissions urging them to permit an increase from 32 million to 40 million passengers annually.

Rising stakes and economic implications

The cap on passenger numbers must be lifted ‘if Ireland is to sustain and grow current levels of US tourism and foreign direct investment,’ A4A stated.

Highlighting the gravity, A4A reminded that three US giants—Apple, Microsoft, and Google—contribute significantly to Ireland’s economy.

Their stance is clear: failing to meet US-Ireland travel demands could severely impact Ireland’s economic prosperity. A4A’s roster boasts heavyweights like American Airlines, United, and Delta, emphasizing the broad industry consensus on the need for expansion.

Industry-wide call for action

Kenny Jacobs, the CEO of DAA, echoed the sentiment, pointing out the bottleneck effect of current restrictions on airport and related business growth.

British Airways and its parent company IAG, which also owns Aer Lingus and other airlines, reinforced the urgency. ‘IAG cannot stress enough the urgency for Fingal County Council to make a decision to increase the passenger cap,’ they warned.

Aer Lingus, Vueling, Emirates, and other airlines underscored the importance of lifting the cap for maintaining and growing international routes.

Environmental and resident concerns

However, the expansion proposal has met with resistance. Residents living under flight paths and environmental advocates argue against the increase, citing noise pollution and climate impact concerns.

They challenge the expansion’s compatibility with Ireland’s climate commitments, sparking a broader debate on balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship.