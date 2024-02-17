Five new Ryanair routes from Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 9:49

Ryanair at Malaga Photo: Wikimedia CC / MKY661

Ryanair reaffirms its commitment to Malaga with an announcement that it will reinforce its flights at Malaga airport and will connect the capital of the Costa del Sol with 89 destinations in the summer season with routes which have increased capacity by 19 per cent to more than 5.3 million passengers.

The Irish airline’s schedule now includes five new routes to Bari (Italy), Bucharest (Romania), Lodz (Poland), Ostrava and Prague (Czech Republic).

The company will also expand its base at Malaga airport with three new aircraft, bringing its total to 16 Boeing 737s, and will create 90 new jobs for pilots and cabin crew, according to a statement. In total, it claims to maintain more than 4,400 local jobs, of which 480 are pilots, cabin crew and engineers at Ryanair.

The biggest summer schedule for Malaga

The head of Ryanair in Spain, Elena Cabrera, said that this is the biggest summer schedule for Malaga, offering Malaga residents and visitors more options for weekend city breaks and holidays.

She added that the company’s investment of almost €1,500 million demonstrates Ryanair’s commitment to tourism growth and connectivity in Malaga. To celebrate the launch of the new schedule, the company has launched a special offer with fares starting from €21.99 on its website.