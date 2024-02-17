Fuengirola distributes tap filters to save water

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 14:50

Tap filters reduce consumption Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall is going to distribute 6,000 tap filters, called aerators, in order to cut water consumption by 50 per cent. They are already being replaced in schools and municipal buildings and residents can collect up to three units per household at Gestagua’s facilities

“Faced with this serious and exceptional situation we are experiencing, any gesture, any measure aimed at saving water, is important. Drilling, night-time pressure reduction, awareness campaigns… we are doing everything possible to deal with this situation and we will continue to take the necessary decisions to guarantee the supply”, said Mayor Ana Mula, together with the delegate of Gestagua, Enrique Sánchez.

A perlator, aerator or atomiser is a small filter that can be easily fitted to the vast majority of domestic taps, replacing the previous filter, and which reduces the water flow by 50 per cent by mixing it with pressurised air, with hardly any noticeable reduction in the amount of water.

“They are very easy to install on taps and introduce pressurised air into the flow that is expelled thus reducingthe volume of water without the user perceiving a lack of pressure”, explained the manager of Gestagua, Enrique Sánchez.