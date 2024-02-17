Fuengirola distributes tap filters to save water

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 14:50
Tap filters reduce consumption
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola Town Hall is going to distribute 6,000 tap filters, called aerators, in order to cut water consumption by 50 per cent. They are already being replaced in schools and municipal buildings and residents can collect up to three units per household at Gestagua’s facilities
“Faced with this serious and exceptional situation we are experiencing, any gesture, any measure aimed at saving water, is important. Drilling, night-time pressure reduction, awareness campaigns… we are doing everything possible to deal with this situation and we will continue to take the necessary decisions to guarantee the supply”, said Mayor Ana Mula, together with the delegate of Gestagua, Enrique Sánchez.
A perlator, aerator or atomiser is a small filter that can be easily fitted to the vast majority of domestic taps, replacing the previous filter, and which reduces the water flow by 50 per cent by mixing it with pressurised air, with hardly any noticeable reduction in the amount of water.
“They are very easy to install on taps and introduce pressurised air into the flow that is expelled thus reducingthe volume of water without the user perceiving a lack of pressure”, explained the manager of Gestagua, Enrique Sánchez.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.