Grape escape: Axarquia’s Muscatel trail

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 20:00
The Undiscovered Treasures of Axarquía
Image: Shutterstock/ Lukasz Szwaj
THE Corazón Moscatel trail (Muscat Heart trail), launched by the towns Moclinejo, Almáchar, and El Borge, has welcomed its first group of visitors to explore the Axarquía region in Malaga. This initiative aims to showcase the area’s charm, including white villages, stunning landscapes, exquisite wines, and a rich gastronomic scene centred around the Muscat grape.
The United Nations recognised it as an Important Agricultural Heritage System, the region boasts a unique cultural and historical significance.
The inaugural group, comprised of telecommuters from various Andalucian provinces, found the rural escape an opportunity to discover Axarquia’s cultural, environmental, gastronomic, and wine-related offerings. The Corazón Moscatel trail, with its focus on Muscat grape cultivation, promises a multifaceted experience, blending vineyards, landscapes, harvest activities, wineries, gastronomy, tastings, culture, traditions, folklore, and local customs. It’s an appealing adventure for those looking to explore this unique and immersive undiscovered treasure in Spain.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.