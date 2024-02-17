Grape escape: Axarquia’s Muscatel trail

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 20:00

The Undiscovered Treasures of Axarquía Image: Shutterstock/ Lukasz Szwaj

THE Corazón Moscatel trail (Muscat Heart trail), launched by the towns Moclinejo, Almáchar, and El Borge, has welcomed its first group of visitors to explore the Axarquía region in Malaga. This initiative aims to showcase the area’s charm, including white villages, stunning landscapes, exquisite wines, and a rich gastronomic scene centred around the Muscat grape.

UN-recognized Heritage: Axarquía’s Agricultural Significance

The United Nations recognised it as an Important Agricultural Heritage System, the region boasts a unique cultural and historical significance.

From Harvests to Tastings: Corazón Moscatel’s Diverse Palette

The inaugural group, comprised of telecommuters from various Andalucian provinces, found the rural escape an opportunity to discover Axarquia’s cultural, environmental, gastronomic, and wine-related offerings. The Corazón Moscatel trail, with its focus on Muscat grape cultivation, promises a multifaceted experience, blending vineyards, landscapes, harvest activities, wineries, gastronomy, tastings, culture, traditions, folklore, and local customs. It’s an appealing adventure for those looking to explore this unique and immersive undiscovered treasure in Spain.

For more Axarquia news and events click here