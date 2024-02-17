La Nucia´s expansion news

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 12:40
La Nucia´s sports residence building
Credit: Credit: Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano La Nucia, Facebook
La Nucia will open the doors of its new sports residence-hotel in April of this year.
The building of this 4-star hotel was on pause due to the restrictions of the pandemic but the residence is now entering the final part of its construction and will open in April.
La Nucia continues to develop as the sports centre of Costa Blanca and the hotel will play an integral part in promoting the town´s social and economic evolution.
With 148 rooms and the restaurant zones already finished, sportspeople from around Spain and beyond will be able to stay at the residence to train and rest, without having to drive a car or spend extra time in transit.
The residence will hold enough space for at least 450 people and will generate 100 job opportunities, located in Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano.
Great news for La Nucia, in the upcoming months the establishment is set to attract more visitors and residents for the spring and summer.
