Light and joy in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 9:35

Mijas carnival Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Mijas will be dressed in light and joy between Friday February 23 and Sunday February 25. The Town Hall is already preparing its carnival, which will take place in the three centres of the municipality “where there will be activities for all ages”, said the councillor for Fiestas, Silvia Marín.

On Friday February 23 the party will take place in La Cala de Mijas. From 4pm people who want to participate in the parade can register at the Cultural Centre, from where, an hour later, the parade with floats and entertainment groups will leave and head to the park of La Butibamba. There will be activities for children and a stage will be set up where a fancy dress competition will be held.

The following day, Saturday February 24, the party will move to Las Lagunas with a parade which will start at 11am between the María Zambrano and Andalucía parks. “We will also have a performance by musical groups and the residents’ association of El Juncal will manage a bar with drinks and food at popular prices, as we hope to enjoy this party all day long,” said Marín.

On Sunday February 25, the carnival will be held in Mijas Pueblo, in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña. At 11am, from the door of the Town Hall, the parade will wind its way through the village leading to the Plaza Virgen de la Peña, where there will be children’s games, a stage for the fancy dress competition, a musical performance by and a bar

“We encourage all Mijeños to join in the carnival, because it’s going to be a very fun party. We are looking forward to seeing the ingenious costumes worn by the locals, because every year they get better and better, making this event very participative,” said Marín.