Lighting costs cut

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 14:59

Estepona remote lighting management Photo: Wikimedia CC

Estepona Town Council has reported that work is nearing completion on the implementation of a remote management system for public lighting which will reduce electricity consumption by 30 per cent.

The Councillor for Services and External Control, Blas Ruzafa, explained that in this first phase of the project,it will be possible to efficiently manage a total of 46 control centres in the town centre, which equates to more than 3,000 points of light.

The Councillor explained that, with this pioneering system in the town, the Council will be able to improve the energy efficiency of public lighting by being able to instantly regulate the lighting of the roads according to their activity. In addition, the new IT service will provide automatic warnings in the event of breakdowns or malfunctions, as well as an alarm system that will automatically warn of attempted theft and sabotage.

Remote management of public lighting will improve response times in the event of a serious anomaly and allow a rapid reaction to circumstances that increase energy consumption. All these advantages provided by remote management will result in the town reducing its emissions by more than 60 tonnes thereby also reducing its current carbon footprint.

This reduction in energy consumption will also have a favourable impact on the municipal coffers, as it is estimated that each year there will be savings of more than €45,000 in electricity bills.