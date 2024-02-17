Local charity seeks new sponsors

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 8:59

Direct donations Credit:Coffee4All,Facebook

Local charity ‘Coffee 4 All is seeking new sponsors by asking restaurants, bars and cafes if they will help.

Businesses can help people who live on the streets by accepting customer donations towards the cost of hot meals, or towards a snack or drink for someone to collect and take away. The charity then shares a review on their page, including information about what each venue offers and recommending them on social media pages.

Charity leader Sharon Bell says “we’ve had so many positive cost comments from our customers and others who are now asking on community Facebook pages where they can go to pay for a meal. We would love to find more venues”.

Customer’s donations go directly to those who are in need. Part of Coffee 4 All’s ethos is also to try to promote compassion and understanding towards homelessness in general. Some people believe that life on the street is about drugs and alcohol problems, but homelessness can be a complex issue with many contributing factors.