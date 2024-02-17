Mallorca expands its children’s races for 2024

By John Ensor • Updated: 17 Feb 2024 • 18:51

Children's race in Raixa, Mallorca. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Council of Mallorca has expanded its all-inclusive family races with three new locations added for 2024.

On Saturday, February 17, the 11th edition of the Consell de Mallorca’s Serra de Tramuntana Children’s Race Circuit began in Raixa, introducing a unique blend of races tailored for various age groups including children, youths, and adults.

Approximately 250 participants enjoyed running through various circuits, covering distances from 150 meters to 4,500 meters.

This year, the circuit will span ten municipalities, with Esporles, Estellencs, and Pollenca being the latest additions.

These races not only offer a platform for physical activity but also an opportunity to explore the beauty of Mallorca through family-friendly events.

Llorenc Galmes, president of the Council of Mallorca, highlighted the importance of sport in appreciating the values of the Serra de Tramuntana World Heritage site, as well as promoting ‘camaraderie, respect, and healthy habits’.

The 2024 edition expects to welcome 2,500 participants, underscoring its popularity. The sustainable nature of the program, as detailed by Councilor Pedro Bestard, emphasizes sports within Mallorca’s privileged natural environment, catering to the island’s community of runners.

The full list of events: Bunyola (Raixa), February 17; Calvia (Galatzo), March 9; Banyalbufar, April 20; Campanet (Fonts Ufanes), May 5; Estellencs, May 25; Spurs, September 14; Pollenca (Cala Sant Vicenc), October 5; Port of Soller, November 2; Valldemossa, November 16, and Escorca (Lluc), December 1.

The program has historically seen 28,000 runners over a decade, demonstrating its significant impact.

Additionally, this year’s races will be complemented by guided tours of the participating towns, led by the Serra de Tramuntana Consortium.

These tours will highlight the main architectural features and curiosities of each location, enriching the experience for participants and spectators alike.

Through initiatives like these, Mallorca continues to celebrate its heritage, landscapes, and the spirit of community among its residents and visitors. The races not only promote health and fitness but also deepen the appreciation for the island’s natural and cultural treasures.