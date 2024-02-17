National Geographic recommends this Mallorcan town

By John Ensor • Updated: 17 Feb 2024 • 19:56

The 365 Calvari Steps, in Pollenca, Mallorca. Credit: Adam Loader/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

National Geographic has singled out one particular Mallorcan town as the place to be during Holy Week 2024.

Nestled in the north of the island, Pollenca boasts an old town with cobbled streets, traditional Mallorcan architecture, and a tranquil atmosphere that charms every visitor.

The Church of Our Lady of the Angels, with its imposing baroque altarpiece and picturesque bell tower, stands as a beacon of spiritual heritage.

For those seeking breathtaking views, the climb up the 365 steps to El Calvari is a must, offering panoramic vistas of the town, bay, and Serra de Tramuntana.

Art enthusiasts will find the Dionis Benassar Museum intriguing, showcasing the local artist’s work and providing a glimpse into early 20th-century rural life in Mallorca.

The town’s culinary offerings further enhance its appeal, with traditional restaurants, bars, and terraces serving delicious Mallorcan cuisine.

Holy Week in Pollenca is particularly special, marked by the Davallament on Good Friday. This event, celebrated since 1968, features the descent of Christ from the top of Calvari, followed by a procession to the Parish of Our Lady of the Angels.

Holy Thursday’s procession, with its unique paintings depicting the Passion of Christ, and Easter Monday’s pilgrimage to Puig de Maria, are also not to be missed.

Visiting Pollença during Holy Week offers a unique blend of cultural immersion, spiritual reflection, and natural beauty.

However, the town’s beaches, cultural activities, and serene beauty make it a worthwhile destination at any time of the year.