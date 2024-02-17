News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Feb 2024
Image: Shutterstock/Lia_Russy
Local Workshop
DECOUPAGE is hosting a workshop to bring new life into old items like an old wooden box, a vase, or a jar using napkins and acrylic paint. It will take place at the Asador Puente Don Manuel on February 26 from 4 pm to 6 pm and costs €15. To book contact 691 922 938.
THE charitable organisation ‘Caritas’ in Frigiliana is holding an exhibit titled ‘REPRESENTACIÓN DE LA PASION’ (Representation of the Passion) until March 31 at the Frigiliana Town Hall to raise funds for this worthy cause.
THE City Council of Vélez-Málaga unveils an art exhibit at CAC Francisco Hernández. This exhibition features 80 works by 34 different artists, showcasing paintings, drawings, and photographs. Don’t miss it from February 16 to April 7!
THE popstars continue to sign up to perform at the Weekend Beach Festival in Torre del Mar this summer. Lola Indigo is the most recent headliner to add her name to the list of stars due to perform at this much-anticipated music festival.
DONATE blood and save a life on Monday, February 19 from 10 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Parroquia Nrta. Sra. Del Rosario in La Cala del Moral, Rincon de la Victoria. Don’t forget to bring your ID.
A minute’s silence was held throughout the Region of Axarquia on February 12 to honour the two Guardia Civil agents killed in a drug operation in Barbate in Cadiz on February 9.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
