News in Brief: Costa Blanca North

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 18:07

Bistro Food Credit: facebook.com/shabbychicaltea

Bistro to Close

Popular Altea bistro and restaurant ‘Shabby Chic’ is to close permanently amid controversy over terrace space. Legal issues concerning use of outdoor space in the ‘Casco Antiguo’ (Old Town) of Altea in the daytime have led to loss of revenue.

Strike Action

ITV stations are planning more strikes. Disputes have arisen over the equalisation of wages across their network of testing stations and the regional industry’s role in November’s agreement.

De-privatisation Demanded

Calls have been made for Vinalopo hospital to be returned to regional government management. Members of the public and healthcare professionals have backed the proposed changes, which have already been implemented in other towns.

Square Restored

Work to redesign the central square in Jalon is now complete. Despite many problems and delays, the new look is now complete. Mayor Gerard Fullana commented that the new design had restored the essence of the village.

Runway Row

Proposals for building a second runway at Alicante-Elche Airport is causing disputes among officials in the Valencian community. Regional party Compromis has raised concerns for the environment over the plans.

Centre Developed

The Santa Fez Wildlife Centre in Alicante now has a new building and better facilities for the care of animals. Two new operating theatres are joined by an intensive care unit.