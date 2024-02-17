Performance Enjoyed by Benidorm students

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Full auditorium
The auditorium of the Benidorm Cultural Centre was the setting for the performance of Emma Lobo’s ‘El perro (mutante) del hortelano’,(The (mutant) dog of the market gardener).
The 400 people(full house) who were able to enjoy the show free of charge were among more than 700 students who have seen the show throughout the week. It has been shown in many of the city’s schools as part of the ‘Joves Espectadors’ (young spectators) programme organised by the Culture and Education Councils, under the direction of Jaime Jesús Pérez and Maite Moreno.
‘El perro (mutante) del hortelano’ presents an updated and crazy version of Lope de Vega’s classic, with poetic and comic moments on the theme of love. The show moves from prose to verse and from verse to prose, through an agile, humorous and light performance which also allowed for a short seminar at the end.
