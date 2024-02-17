By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 10:11

Pineapple Power: UAE revolutionises meat packaging with leftover antioxidants. Image: UAE

Researchers from the University of Alicante (UAE) have come up with a smart way to use leftover pineapple parts.

They grab the leftovers from the food industry to make packaging that helps preserve meat products for longer.

This project, called Valpipack, aims to reduce waste and make better use of resources.

Every year, tons of pineapple waste is generated, causing environmental issues and financial losses.

Normally, this waste is either thrown away or used for animal feed. But researchers found that the core of the pineapple, which is usually discarded, contains valuable antioxidants.

By extracting these antioxidants and incorporating them into packaging material, they created a special kind of packaging that can extend the shelf life of meat products by up to 15 per cent.

This is important because meat products spoil quickly, leading to losses during storage and transportation.

Traditional packaging methods involve using complex materials that are hard to recycle and lose their effectiveness once opened.

But this new packaging is simpler and more recyclable.

Plus, it continues to preserve the food even after the package is opened.