Rocking reservations: Accommodation frenzy hits Cartagena hotels

WITH four and a half months to go until the renowned rock concert Rock Imperium Festival in Cartagena from June 19 to 22, securing accommodation is getting more difficult by the day. Hotels and tourist apartments are already 70 per cent booked marking a significant increase compared to other times of the year in Cartagena.

Scarcity Strikes: Secure Your Stay Now!

For those planning to travel to attend the music festival, finding a hotel or tourist apartment without breaking the bank is becoming a daunting task. This unusual situation contrasts with the rest of the year where such high reservation rates are unheard of, even during Semana Santa. Typically reservations for other periods of the year are made within weeks or even days in advance not months!

Association’s Report: 70 Per Cent Occupancy – Act Fast!

The Association of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations of Cartagena reveals that establishments in the city already boast a 70 per cent occupancy rate, and options are dwindling rapidly. Prices for accommodations outside the city range from €550 to €790, with even scarcer availability within Cartagena itself. For those eyeing La Manga and Mar Menor, prices range from €410 to €1,170 for the four nights, adding to the buzz surrounding this year’s Rock Imperium Festival.

