Rocking reservations: Accommodation frenzy hits Cartagena hotels

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 18:19
Lodging Dilemma: Cartagena's Festival Fever
Image: Cartagena.es
WITH four and a half months to go until the renowned rock concert Rock Imperium Festival in Cartagena from June 19 to 22, securing accommodation is getting more difficult by the day. Hotels and tourist apartments are already 70 per cent booked marking a significant increase compared to other times of the year in Cartagena.
For those planning to travel to attend the music festival, finding a hotel or tourist apartment without breaking the bank is becoming a daunting task. This unusual situation contrasts with the rest of the year where such high reservation rates are unheard of, even during Semana Santa. Typically reservations for other periods of the year are made within weeks or even days in advance not months!
The Association of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations of Cartagena reveals that establishments in the city already boast a 70 per cent occupancy rate, and options are dwindling rapidly. Prices for accommodations outside the city range from €550 to €790, with even scarcer availability within Cartagena itself. For those eyeing La Manga and Mar Menor, prices range from €410 to €1,170 for the four nights, adding to the buzz surrounding this year’s Rock Imperium Festival.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.