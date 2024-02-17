Sevilla adventure awaits: Secure your spot with Axarquia Social Club

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 9:14
Make friends and memories
Image: Shutterstock/ Stockbym
GRAB your tickets now for the hottest day out in Sevilla. The Axarquia Social Club is thrilled to announce an exclusive day trip to the vibrant city of Sevilla on Thursday, March 21.
Enjoy an unforgettable journey exploring Sevilla’s top attractions, all conveniently located within a 20-minute walk from the drop-off point. Marvel at the grandeur of the Sevilla Cathedral, a World Heritage Site and the resting place of Christopher Columbus. The Royal Alcazar, another World Heritage Site, awaits with its stunning architecture and lush gardens.
Don’t miss the chance to visit the Plaza España, hailed as the most impressive in Spain. Rent a rowing boat for just €6 and cruise around the canal for 35 minutes. It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty and history of this enchanting city.
Tickets are selling fast at €35 for members and €40 for non-members, inclusive of transportation to and from Sevilla. Contact Pj at 0034 603 113 931 to secure your spot. Join the Axarquia Social Club today for only €5 per year and make memories that will last a lifetime!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
