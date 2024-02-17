Spain reacts to death of Alexei Navalny

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 12:10

Alexei Navalny. Credit: Mitya Aleshkovskiy/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Following the demise of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of the Kremlin, under suspicious circumstances, Spain has called upon Russia to provide a detailed explanation.

Russian media revealed on Friday, February 16, that Navalny, imprisoned in Siberia for allegedly politically motivated charges, succumbed to an abrupt illness.

This news has sparked outrage and demands for clarity from international figures and organisations.

Spain’s leadership voices outrage

‘Deeply shocked by the death of Alexei Navalny,’ stated Jose Manuel Albares, the Spanish Foreign Minister, on Twitter/X: ‘We demand clarification of the circumstances of his death, which occurred during his unjust imprisonment for political reasons.

‘Our condolences to their families and support to those who work for freedom,’ he concluded.

Similarly, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez expressed his dismay over Navalny’s death, recognising his fight for human rights and democratic principles.

‘Shocked by the news of the death in prison of Alexei Navalny, unjustly imprisoned by the Putin regime for his defence of Human Rights and democracy.’

Sanchez added: ‘My condolences to his family and friends and to all those in Russia who defend democratic values ​​and pay the highest price for it.’

International reactions and implications

The news of Navalny’s death, following a 19-year sentence for ‘extremism’, has reverberated across the globe.

The European Parliament’s President, Roberta Metsola, labelled the incident as horrifying, asserting that Russia may have stripped Navalny of his freedom and life, but not his dignity.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, squarely blamed Moscow for the tragedy, underscoring Navalny’s status as a Sakharov Prize laureate, a recognition of his courage in the face of adversity.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, added her voice to the condemnation of Putin’s regime: ‘Deeply disturbed and saddened by news of the death of Alexei Navalny.

‘Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people. A grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about.

‘Let’s unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to stand up against autocracy,’ she dded.

A closer look at Navalny’s final days

Navalny’s health deteriorated rapidly during a routine walk in the prison located in the Arctic Circle, leading to his immediate collapse, as per reports from the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

This culmination followed his transfer from a less remote facility to one near the Ural Mountains, significantly distancing him from Moscow and, symbolically, from the political discourse he once influenced.

Observers argue that while Navalny’s voice had been marginalised due to his imprisonment, his untimely death might not alter the dynamics of Russian politics significantly.

Spain, along with the broader international community, stands in shock and demands accountability for the circumstances leading to Navalny’s death.

This tragic event not only raises questions about political freedom in Russia but also about the international response to such blatant disregard for human rights and democratic values.