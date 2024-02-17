Spanish for foreigners

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The registration period for the Spanish course for foreigners in Cancelada is now open and will remain open throughout the month of February. The course will be held at the Town Hall in Cancelada on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm.
The aim of this initiative is to give the foreign population of the municipality the opportunity to learn the language and thus encourage greater participation in social and cultural activities. Nearly 30 per cent of Estepona’s population is made up of citizens of foreign origin of more than 120 nationalities.
Begoña Ortiz, the councillor in charge of Outreach, said that knowledge of Spanish, “will help our citizens to communicate better, to be able to participate in many educational and cultural activities, as well as to obtain better professional opportunities and personal connections”.
This initiative is part of the activities programmed for foreign residents. In addition to this course, Cancelada council has been offering other workshops and activities. In the field of sports, there is maintenance gymnastics, pilates, belly dancing, karate, rhythmic gymnastics, a golf school at El Paraíso golf club, and chess. Classes are also offered in English for children.
For any information about the courses, please call the Mayor’s Office in Cancelada on 952 883 785.
