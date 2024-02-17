By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 9:25
Photo of Maggie O'Farrell: Wikimedia CC / Saul Sutcliffe
There’s a Sotogrande Women book club ‘leap year’ meeting on Thursday February 29. It will take place at Fresco Restaurant in Sotogrande Puerto at 7.30pm
For those of you that don’t know already, the book is the Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell. You can purchase the book on Amazon.es download on Kindle or listen to an Audio book .
Maggie O’Farrell was born in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. She has published many novels including the international bestseller Hamnet; winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction and the National Book Critics Circle Award. The Marriage Portrait is a Sunday Times bestseller and brings the world of Renaissance Italy to life in afictional portrait of the young duchess Lucrezia de’ Medici.
There is no cost involved or membership required for the book club. There is food and drink available and you can order what you like and just pay for it your self – so there are no hidden costs.
They’d love to see you.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
