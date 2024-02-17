Torremolinos transformation

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 16:24

The new Plaza Nogalera Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

This is how Torremolinos wants to transform its La Nogalera plaza: it will be filled with pergolas and fountains.

Torremolinos Town Hall is taking a decisive step in its commitment to transform and improve one of its most iconic spaces: La Nogalera plaza and is inviting tenders for the regeneration of this urban space for just over €3.2 million.

The plaza, a central point for a large part of the civic activities that take place in the Costa del Sol town, is going to undergo a major regeneration project. The project, which has been planned to be carried out in different phases, has been agreed with the business owners and traders of La Nogalera and surrounding streets, so that the works do not impede the social and cultural life of this part of the town centre. Work is projected to start in the second quarter of 2024 with the aim of concluding in the middle of 2025.

It is intended to create new open spaces with 34 canopies that will function as pergolas to provide shade and, a large central pergola some 500 square metres in size, which will also help lower the temperature of the space.

The project, which has already started to take shape, seeks to provide this emblematic area of the city with make-over that will allow it to adapt to the large number of events that take place there and turn it into a meeting place for locals and visitors alike.