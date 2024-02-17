Ukranian man murdered in Villajoyosa

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 14:30
Murder location
Credit: Facebook
A 33-year-old Ukrainian man has been found murdered in Villajoyosa.
It was reported that an eyewitness had seen the victim struck by a car on the ramp of an underground car park, but then later revealed that he had been shot multiple times. The victim was shot on the second floor of the car park before trying to escape, but collapsed on the ramp where he was found.
The eyewitness also reported seeing a car driving away. This vehicle was later found on fire further down the coast. The shocking event took place in an area popular with tourists, as well as local people. Residents of the urbanisation where the crime occurred said they did not know the man, but he may have been working in the area, which is home to a number of people from Eastern European nations.
The Guardia Civil are investigating and one theory is that the murder was carried out to settle a score.
