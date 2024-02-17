By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 12:20

Valencia Community shines: Record-breaking 10.5 million tourists flock. Image: trabantos / Shutterstock.com

According to data released mid-February by the Valencian government, in 2023, the Community saw a record number of international tourists.

Figures show nearly 10.5 million visitors and spending reaching €12.6B.

The British market remained the top source of tourists, contributing 24.8 per cent of foreign visitors, totalling over 2.5 million tourists.

The data from surveys conducted by INE highlight significant increases in tourism from France and Germany, with 27.6 per cent and 18.7 per cent growth, respectively.

The UK also showed a solid 18 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Nuria Montes, Tourism Councillor, emphasised the importance of these figures, underscoring the Valencian Community‘s standing as an international tourist destination.

The government will further promote the region in 2024, with over 150 promotional activities in 20 markets.

The councillor highlighted the positive performance of other major markets, such as France, which saw a 27.6 per cent increase in arrivals, and the Nordic Countries, with an 8 per cent rise.

Tourist spending also saw notable increases across key markets. French tourists spent 36.9 per cent more than in 2022, while spending by British visitors increased by 16.6 per cent.

Similarly, spending from Germany and Italy rose by 21.2 per cent and 27.8 per cent, respectively.

These figures indicate not only an increase in tourist numbers but also a boost in spending, further highlighting the region’s appeal to international visitors.