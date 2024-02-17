Victory for gender-neutral terms in Italy

By Linda Hall • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 16:33

MATTEO SALVINI: Appeals Court overrode his 2019 birth registry decree Photo credit: Flickr/European Parliament

A Rome Appeals Tribunal has overturned a 2019 law obliging local authorities to use only the terms “mother” and “father” when registering a child’s birth.

Until then, some town and city halls were making it easier for same-sex couples to register births by using the gender-neutral “Parent One” and “Parent Two.”

This came to an end when the current deputy PM and Transport minister Matteo Salvini headed the Interior Ministry and brought in a 2019 decree requiring the authorities to revert to the traditional words.

Limiting the terms used on ID cards to “parent” was an example of “political correctness going too far”, he maintained.

So, too, did the now-PM Giorgia Meloni who condemned the “Parent One, Parent Two” formula when still in opposition “I am a woman. I am a mother. I am Italian, I am Christian,” she declared. “You will not take that away from me!”

Meloni is also on record as saying that a child “deserves only the best: a mother and a father.”

Italy’s LGTBQ+ community accused Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government of “trampling” on the parental rights of same-sex couples, although in any case these hardly compared with those of most other European countries.

One same-sex couple appealed against the Salvini decree, insisting that their child’s identity card should show them as legal parents while giving an accurate indication of the family’s makeup.

An initial lower-court hearing found in their favour and that decision was upheld the Rome Appeals Court on February 15.

The Appeals Court verdict was “wrong”, Salvini insisted the next day. “It is absurd and reprehensible to cancel the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’,” the Ansa news agency reported him as saying.