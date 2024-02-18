Benidorm´s AI hotel room

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 11:35

RH Hotel Corona del Mar in Benidorm Credit: RH Hotel Corona del Mar, Facebook

The first hotel room with AI in Spain has been created in Benidorm, HR Hotel Corona del Mar.

The ITH (The Hotel Technology Institute) and the Valencian Community Tourism, have collaborated with the RH Corona del Mar hotel in Benidorm to design a first-ever hotel room with AI in the country.

The TechRoom 1.0 incorporates a set of technologies and digital solutions centred on improving customer service and the working conditions of the staff.

The room includes cutting-edge tools in Artificial Intelligence, robotics, smart vinyl and ergonomic furniture from more than 25 leading tech companies. iGex has installed an energy consumption control, ensuring sustainability, while Macy has implemented air purification, and Pilokin has created ultra-comfortable and elevatable beds.

Benidorm was chosen due to its rising popularity and is currently uplifting the country to a global level.

A unique production, the room has updated lighting systems, cybersecurity, smart vinyl and videoconferencing equipment.

Corona del Mar´s room represents the foundation model of future hotels around the nation and beyond, revolutionising the use of technology in the tourism sector.