Benidorm´s future Pirate Island

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 18:43

Benidorm´s Magic Pirate Island Credit: Magic Costa Blanca, Facebook

A new entertainment complex is in the making in Benidorm, expected to open in the summer of 2025.

The Magic Costa Blanca and Grupo Fuertes are joining efforts to develop a new themed accommodation complex close to Terra Natura and Aqua Nature Parks.

The Magic Costa Blanca has been continually successful in creating themed establishments, including Magic Robin Hood, Magic Tropical Splash and hosting Magic Play Fests.

Grupo Fuertes was formed back in 1954 and has so far organised over 20 major companies, and has created over 50.000 jobs in Spain.

In collaboration with these two companies, the Magic Pirates Island will be themed on pirates, occupying a site of 32,000 m2 with swimming pools, cabins, restaurants and entertainment.

The organisers have described these plans as “very positive news for the economy and tourism on the Costa Blanca”.

The site will create around 200 new jobs in the sector and make Benidorm an evermore popular tourist destination.

The work on the project is currently taking place and is expected to welcome visitors in the summer of 2025.