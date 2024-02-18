Costa del Sol goes to Ireland

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 10:41

Turismo Costa del Sol in Ireland Photo: Turismo Costa del Sol

Turismo Costa del Sol (the Costa del Sol Tourist Board) travelled to the Irish capital, Dublin, to take part in two key events: Holiday World Show Dublin and Meet the Media Dublin.

Turismo Costa del Sol participated in the Holiday World Show at the RDS Simmonscourt exhibition centre. This annual event, held between January 26 and 28, is recognised as one of the most important tourism events in Ireland, attracting more than 70,000 visitors.

The main objective of the participation was to promote the unique tourist attractions of the Costa del Sol, establish key contacts and present the latest tourism news. The CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, Esperanza González, said that, “This has been the best way to pave the way for future collaborations and ensure continued growth in attracting the Irish market to the Costa del Sol”.

To close its tour in Ireland, Turismo Costa del Sol joined ‘Meet the Media 2024’, Ireland’s leading networking event for travel media. On February 7, more than 100 travel media representatives from Ireland and the UK gathered at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin, to exchange ideas and establish business relationships.

The presence of the entity in Meet the Media Dublin and Holiday World Show Dublin, has been a success for Turismo Costa del Sol. González said that, “these initiatives strengthen the brand’s position in the Irish market and lay the foundations for future collaborations and continued growth in the number of visitors to the Costa del Sol”.