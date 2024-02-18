Costa del Sol tourism is multi-national

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 10:28

Tourism numbers up Photo: pxhere CC

According to data from the latest tourism bulletin, the Costa del Sol closed 2023 by consolidating its position as one of the main tourist destinations in the Mediterranean. The United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands were the main international markets for the Costa del Sol in 2023.

However, according to the latest tourism bulletin, the most representative growth by markets in the total for 2023 compared to 2022 is led by Poland with 45 per cent, followed by Finland (42.1 per cent), Ireland (31.3per cent), Italy (30.4 percent), the United States (25.7 per cent) and Germany (23 per cent).

In the period between January and December 2023, over 6 million travellers stayed in regulated accommodation and were registered on the Costa del Sol. Of these, there was an almost 20 per cent increase in foreign travellers, to which must be added many more who stay in unlicensed apartments.

The CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Esperanza González, said, “the Costa del Sol is a booming destination with great potential for growth, especially at international level”. The countries that continue to lead in arrivals at Malaga airport are the United Kingdom (2,666,427 passengers between January and December 2023), Spain (2,009,098) and Germany (823,360).