€16,000 for Feed a Child

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 9:00

Photo: Duquesa Charitable Society of Saint George

The final act of Duquesa Charitable Society of Saint George’s 2023 Christmas Campaign was the donation of €16,000 made to the Emaus Social Kitchen in Estepona in the middle of February for the ‘Feed a Child’ project, providing meals for local disadvantaged school children.

The St George Charity was founded at the beginning of 2013 as a fundraising organisation to provide funding, equipment and services to worthy causes within the local community. Among many activities, the runs a Christmas Gift Appeal for underprivileged children in Manilva, Casares, and Estepona, children identified by Spanish Social Services as being in poverty.

The organisation wanted to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers, patrons, and benefactors, with special recognition to Jojo Ruby France and Kathy Grant, whose exceptional efforts helped raise a substantial part of the over €18,000 collected during the Christmas Campaign.