€16,000 for Feed a Child

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 9:00
Photo: Duquesa Charitable Society of Saint George
The final act of Duquesa Charitable Society of Saint George’s 2023 Christmas Campaign was the donation of €16,000 made to the Emaus Social Kitchen in Estepona in the middle of February for the ‘Feed a Child’ project, providing meals for local disadvantaged school children.
The St George Charity was founded at the beginning of 2013 as a fundraising organisation to provide funding, equipment and services to worthy causes within the local community. Among many activities, the runs a Christmas Gift Appeal for underprivileged children in Manilva, Casares, and Estepona, children identified by Spanish Social Services as being in poverty.
The organisation wanted to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers, patrons, and benefactors, with special recognition to Jojo Ruby France and Kathy Grant, whose exceptional efforts helped raise a substantial part of the over €18,000 collected during the Christmas Campaign.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.