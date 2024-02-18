Environmentalist´s uprise in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 14:55
Water pump in the sea, Benidorm
Credit: Grup Ecologista Xoriguer
The Xoriguer Ecologist Group has declared that Benidorm´s wastewater pumping stations are harming the sea.
Benidorm´s wastewater network has been in place for 40 years and there were recent works renewing the pumping stations, in Avenida del Mediterraneo and Ametilla de Mar.
The local Ecologist Group has made claims that these works have caused discharges of untreated water in the Serra Gelada area.
The mayor of the city, Antonio Perez, has opposed these claims, stating that the renewal process was quick and has now stopped. Perez mentioned that there were no accidental spills and that the quality of the seawater remains “optimal”.
However, he mentions that “it is not the excellent condition that Benidorm usually has.”
The Xoriguer Ecologic Group´s spokesperson, Pere Beneyoto has made a warning about the city’s environment, stating that the future of Benidorm beaches is “worrying”.
“We run the risk of contamination for the Mediterranean Sea. It is urgent to take measures to stop this serious environmental situation,” says Pere Beneyoto, urging the mayor to adopt new environmental practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
