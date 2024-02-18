Free yoga in Altea

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 12:03
Free yoga classes, Altea presentation
Credit: Altea Council, Facebook
THE Youth Council of Altea, have organised free yoga classes for young people in the town´s Youth Centre.
The Governor of the Youth Council, German Manjon has cooperated with yoga trainers to implement a cycle of four yoga sessions, aimed at young people between 13 and 30 years old.
“These days will consist of four sessions in which there will be various topics, focused on the well-being and the reflection through the practice of yoga,”said German Manjon.
There are limited places for the classes and registration takes place online through the Youth Council website.
One of the yoga trainers, Sara Ripoli, has commented on the benefits of yoga for young people, saying it is the “one thing that can help a lot when it comes to managing emotions…It helps to connect with things, mind and well-being, and above all it helps to reflect before taking any action.”
The classes will vary in subjects and take place from six until seven pm.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
