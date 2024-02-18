Hermitage Concerts for Easter in Altea

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 17:47

Altea Church Credit: Emilio Sánchez : https://www.pexels.com

Altea has a reputation for arts and culture and this is showcased in an event which begins in the week before Easter.

‘La Ruta de les Ermites’(The Route of the Hermitages) is a cycle of concerts that has been taking place in Altea for more than a decade. The concerts travel all over Altea area, visiting seven hermitages, each one dedicated to a saint.

The concerts take place every year, running from the Saturday before Easter until the following weekend. They attract lots of music-lovers from the local area, as well as visitors. Keep an eye on Altea Town Hall webpages and notices for dates and details!

For the people of Altea, the hermitages are a part of a heritage which is steeped in ancient tradition. The history of hermitages in Altea is a part of the region’s rich cultural and religious heritage, dating back centuries. These secluded sanctuaries, often perched on hillsides with panoramic views of the Mediterranean, served as places of retreat, meditation, and worship for religious devotees and hermits.

Over the centuries these sanctuaries were established in the area creating a network of spiritual havens, connected by footpaths and trails. One such site is the ‘Ermita de San Vicente Ferrer'(Hermitage of Saint Vincent Ferrer), which is perched on a hill overlooking Altea. This hermitage has been a focal point for concerts and is closely associated with the town’s Easter celebrations.