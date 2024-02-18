By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 12:55

Census map of the Province Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

It’s been 10 years since the last map of Malaga Province was published, and the latest one which was made public in February, reveals a growth in the population of urban areas and reinforces the urgency of improving mobility and water resources.

To date, editions of the Map of the Province have been published in 1972, 1987, 1991, 2000, 2005 and 2013. The map for 2023 reveals the expansion of the large metropolitan area of Malaga and the population growth in the 38 municipalities that make up the province. In the ten years that separate the sixth and seventh editions of the map, these municipalities have gained a total of 107,479 extra inhabitants.

In that decade (2013-2023) there were significant population increases: 17,905 more people in Málaga city; 14,277 in Marbella; 8,989 in Estepona; 8,201 in Fuengirola; 6,799 in Benalmádena, and 6,091 in Mijas, among others.

Salado warned that the population projection recently published by the INE (the National Statistics Institute) makes it “urgent” to plan and forecast the infrastructure that the province needs. The INE states that the province will grow by 300,000 inhabitants in the coming years, so that by 2037 it will become the most populated in Andalucia.