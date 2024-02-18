Marina Baixa implements an Emergency Plan

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 15:32

Marina Baixa, Benidorm view Credit:Ahora Marina Baixa, Facebook

Marina Baixa approves an Emergency Plan to receive external water contributions to fight regional drought.

The General Board of the Consortium held a session with the Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, leading to the decision to implement an Emergency Plan. There was only one vote against the project.

A Supply Situation Report had already been filed after the General Board meeting, indicating that 2023 had been “very dry” and that “there is no data for an autumn as dry as it is in the region”.

With the rise of drought in the area, it became established that if the lack of precipitation continues throughout spring, the Marina Baixa Consortium will enter an emergency state and resort to external water contributions during the summer.

Already, Marina Baixa regularly receives a transfer of up to one million cubic metres of water supply but the amount may have to be increased.

If the weather conditions worsen, the contributions will rise to between three and five million cubic hectometres.