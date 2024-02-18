Mega-project protest

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 13:08

The location for Transcendence Photo: Transcendence

Some 5,000 people, according to the organisers, attended a demonstration in Coin on Saturday February 10, organised by the Mesa del Agua, to protest against the plan to build a 500-bed tourist complex and an extreme sports centre in Llanos de Matagallar using the aquifer which supplies the town with water.

The developer and owner of the land intends to build a “High Performance Centre for Extreme Sports”, where wakeboarding, kitesurfing, skateboarding, e-buggies, MTB, rafting, abseiling and base jumping can be practised. The plan includes the installation of a wave pool and up to 500 tourist lodgings on a plot of land totalling 1,270,000 square metres, which has historically been used by the residents of the municipality, despite being privately owned.

The Andalucian Regional Government is already studying the possible impact of the project promoted by Grupo ARD Investment & Development, directed by Jaime Ardid, Franco’s great-grandson.

The project, called ‘Transcendence’, forms part of one of the accelerator units of strategic interest created by the regional administration, which suggests that the timescales for planning will be shorter than usual.

Coín Town Hall seems keen to see the project given the green light as the tax on Construction, Installations and Works (ICIO) that the developer would have to pay to make the project a reality would reduce the Coín town council’s debt to zero.

€267 million investment

The project involves an investment of €267 million, and would cover 120 hectares of land that sits on the aquifer that supplies the municipality and this has provoked the protest of residents and political parties.

The land was original earmarked for the construction of two golf courses and 900 homes was planned. In contrast, the Transcendence project involves a 40 per cent reduction in the area occupied and only 9 per cent of the 120 hectares of land, a privately owned plot classified as land for development, corresponds to tourist housing, which would be built under the highest standards of sustainability to preserve the aquifer.

So, the developers point out that the project reduces water consumption by more than five times compared to the previous project approved for the plot, and would even be less than an equivalent farm on the same area, they argue.