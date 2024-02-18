Mojacar enjoyed the Carnival Parade

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 12:59
The winning troupe
Credit: Mojacar Council
The 2024 Mojacar Carnival Parade was a great success with double the usual number of troupes taking part and there was a large number of bystanders enjoying the parade.
Despite the strong wind, 16 troupes and more than 400 people in fancy dress filled the town with a combination of colour, music and dance as they made their way from the Río Abajo to the Parque Comercial along the Paseo Marítimo.
Although children led the procession, apart from home grown talent, there were participants from Murcia, Garrucha, Vera and nearby towns.
There was a contest to choose the best movements by a troupe with prizes donated by Mojacar Council and the jury had a difficult job to decide which of the seven competing troupes should win but in the end the top three were Vina Dance de Garrucha, followed by Alejandro Iniesta Dance and the Timanfaya Comparsa both from Murcia.
As the devout prepare for Lent, everyone, regardless of whether they intended to fast until Easter, enjoyed chocolate and churros, the final point of these celebrations, were of great help in facing the inevitable arrival of Lent.
Already the Council is considering some beneficial changes for Carnival 2025 whilst troupes are considering their next costume change.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
