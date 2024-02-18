Murcia’s Jubilee Year takes centre stage in Munich

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 17:03

Image: Shutterstock/Travel Faery

In a bid to attract German tourists interested in religious and pilgrimage travel, the Murcia region is actively promoting its Jubilee Year of the Vera Cruz de Caravaca and its array of active tourism offerings at Munich’s FREE Fair.

Strategy to Attract German Travellers

The delegation from Murcia, including representatives from the Regional Tourism Institute and the Professional Association of Hoteliers and Tourist Accommodations of the Costa Cálida, has set up a booth at Turespaña’s space during the event.

Europe’s Most Important Religious Event

The Tourism Institute’s Director, Juan Francisco Martínez, emphasized the goal of drawing German visitors intrigued by religious tourism, leveraging the significance of the 2024 Jubilee Year in Caravaca de la Cruz, considered Europe’s most important religious event of the year.

Tourism Figures Soar: German Visitors Flock to Murcia

With 57,463 German tourists visiting Murcia in 2023, marking a 13.7 per cent increase from 2022, Germany stands as the fifth-largest spender among international tourists in the region, contributing €54.2 million and comprising 5.8 per cent of the total international tourism expenditure in 2023. The FREE Fair in Munich, known as Bavaria’s largest and most popular tourism fair, provides Murcia a prime platform to showcase its offerings to a wide audience, drawing over 160,000 visitors and featuring 900 exhibitors from 50 countries in its last edition.

For more Costa Calida news click here